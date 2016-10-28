Early lead counts for little as Magpies suffer away loss

INVESTEC WOMEN’s

HOCKEY LEAGUE

CONFERENCE EAST

Hampstead and Westminster 4

Harleston Magpies 1

Harleston Magpies first team suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of their Hampstead and Westminster counterparts on Saturday.

However, after a fast start it was Magpies that broke the deadlock when Abby Gooderham made a tackle high up the pitch and duly fired the ball home.

But the visitors were unable to build on the lead and instead it was Hampstead — despite seeing two players green carded — that scored the game’s next goal.

The hosts came out for the second half with plenty of pace and went on to take the lead for the first time, despite claims from the Magpies players that the ball had struck a foot.

Now finding it easier to stretch the pitch, Westminster got themselves another goal to open up a 3-1 advantage.

In response, Magpies saw a shot cleared off the line, but it was not to be as the home outfit scored one further goal late on to rubber stamp the outcome.

n Archie Winter was on target twice as Harleston Magpies Men’s first team recorded a 4-2 win over Letchworth in the East Men’s League Premier A.

Harleston started off the game well looking tight at the back and put Letchworth under pressure straight away with a flurry of good chances; however they were unable to convert, with Jack Knight coming the closest, when his shot blazed just past the outside of the post.

The goal did arrive before the break, though, when in-form player-coach Ben Wright saw his deflected flick go in.

Letchworth equalised in the second half, but Magpies restored their lead soon after through Myles King’s first goal of the season.

But the visitors were punished for conceding too many short corners as Letchworth restored parity for a second time.

A draw now looked increasingly likely, but in the final five minutes Winter pounced to score a brace — one of which was a volley at shoulder height from Wright’s cross into the danger zone.

n Harleston Magpies Ladies; II were unable to convert any of their chances as they settled for a 0-0 draw at Colchester I in the East Women’s League Division 1N.

The visitors were also indebted to goalkeeper Jade Daly, who produced a string of saves to keep her clean sheet intact.

n Harleston Magpies Ladies’ III posted a 4-0 home victory at the expense of Ipswich III.

It is a result that has moved the team up to sixth position in the East Women’s League Division 2NE, having collected nine points from six matches.