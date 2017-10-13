Hipwell runs in a hat-trick as Diss record away victory

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Old Priorians 27

Diss 43

Diss made it back-to-back victories in the league for the first time this season as they came out on top during a high-scoring trip to Old Priorians on Saturday.

From the kick off, Chris Beaird broke through from half way to send John Laurie over to score, thus giving the visitors a strong foothold in the game.

The greatest problem for Diss continually proved to be retaining possession from the restart and Old Priorians responded immediately by moving the ball at pace and with intelligent use of the cross kick.

A converted try in the sixth minute reversed the Diss initiative, indicating the game was set to be a close counter.

The visitors responded superbly by playing a brand of rugby that exhibited continuity between the forwards and backs and at a pace that Old Priorians were struggling to deal with.

Ed Hudson crashed over and Stephen Hipwell scored his first try of the afternoon following some positive interplay from deep in their own half — Beaird stepped up to convert both tries.

Old Priorians yet again secured ball from the kick off and constructed a try of their own to bring the scoreline within seven points.

With the Diss eight dominant in the tight and following a strike against the head, Hipwell crashed over for his second try of proceedings.

However, the away side then lost possession and concentration, allowing their hosts the opportunity to score two further tries to bring the score back to 26-22 heading into the interval.

Diss were in the ascendancy after the restart and a subtle pass from Jack Peacock allowed Harry Gooderham to score an individual try.

But, in keeping with the rest of the match, Dave Smiths’ men lost possession from the restart and Old Priorians capitalised to score another try that kept them in the contest.

The game lost structure for a period, with both sides trying to gain the initiative.

Diss were without doubt the stronger side, but a lack of precision and poor decision making initially halted their aspirations in the final quarter.

But spearheaded by the more experienced players, the visitors eventually responded and having secured a five-metre lineout on the Old Priorians’ line, Hipwell ran in his third try to all but seal the win.

Beaird converted and also slotted a further penalty to give the home side no chance of responding, sealing Diss’s second big win in as many weeks.

Diss are without a league fixture this weekend.