High School pupils earn themselves a trip to Lord’s

Old Buckenham High School’s Under-15 Girls Indoor team have booked themselves a place in the National Finals at the home of English cricket, Lord’s.

Their impressive form in 2017 started with victory in the County Finals at the University of East Anglia in February.

That success was duly followed up in Leicester in the Regional Finals, which has sealed their passage through to an outing in London next month.

Old Buckenham High School PE teacher Jo Cook commented on the success of the youngsters: “It was amazing.

“We were shaking at the thought that these fantastic girls in our modest little school could actually become the best in the country.”

The teams is coached by Head of PE Andy Dwight and Mike Banham of the Old Buckenham Cricket Club, who are represented in the successful team by four of thier players, namely: Emily Heuschneider, Olivia Olpin, Charlotte Smith, andMegan Newbery.