Head coach looking for Diss to make quick start

Dave Smith is hoping his Diss RFC side are able to rid themselves of their tendency to start matches slowly when they host Brentwood tomorrow (3pm).

The encounter will mark a return to London League Division One North level for the Blues at their Mackenders base, having started the new campaign following their promotion with two away fixtures.

And Smith is hoping his men will give the home faithful something to cheer, right from the first whistle.

“Sportsmen tend to get into habits and ours has always been starting matches slowly,” said the head coach.

“We get off slowly and then end the game well, but at the level we are up to now you are not going to get away with that too often.

“You cannot afford to keep making the same sort of mistakes.

“We want to be taking some points from all of our home matches and Saturday is the start of that sequence.”

Last time out Diss were beaten 38-14 by Colchester, condemning Smith’s charges to their first league defeat since early October 2016.

But despite the one-side nature of the scoreline, Diss were within touching distance of their hosts until the final 10 minutes, when three late tries were scored.

As far as Smith is concerned, he saw enough from the trip to Essex to remain in positive mood.

“The result does not lie and we ultimately did not do enough to get anything from the game,” he added.

“But were well in the game for a long time and despite being down to the bare bones, the lads have worked their backsides off.

“Overall, it was a good performance apart from the last 10 minutes or so.

“I do not like losing but I am chuffed with how the lads have played.

“I expect Colchester to finish in the top four this season and the match has given me a good idea of how strong the league is going to be.

“We had Colchester on the back foot at times and that is a big thing to take forward.”

Kieran Pask will miss the clash against Brentwood with a head injury — suffered against Colchester — that looks like keeping him on the sidelines for a number of weeks.