Head coach expecting Walden to be tough opponents

Saffron Walden may be below his team in the league table, but Diss RFC head coach Dave Smith has told his side they will not have it all their own way at Mackenders tomorrow (2.30pm), writes Liam Apicella.

Following Saturday’s derby defeat to North Walsham, Smith’s ninth-placed men are four points better off than Walden in 11th spot.

However, with Walden having beaten South Woodham Ferrers 43-17 last time out, Smith has warned his players they will need to be at their best to stand any chance of taking maximum points.

“It is hard to make judgements in this league because everyone can beat everyone,” said Smith.

“It really is a matter of inches between some teams.

“Walden are a good team. They have been in this league three seasons now and went up instead of us a while ago.

“I always fancy us to do well at home and this gives us a good chance to bounce back from the loss to North Walsham.”

“Nothing but our best will do, though. We need to be right at it.”

The loss to Walsham was all the more tough for Smith to take following confirmation that Ed Hudson (head), Jo Hegarty (calf) and John Laurie (hamstring) all suffered injuries that will sideline them tomorrow.

Nevertheless, number 8 Stephen Hipwell and captain Fraser Hall are expected to be back in contention for a place in the team.