Garby maintain position at the top

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS NORFOLK ALLIANCE PREMIER DIVISION Fakenham (186-8) lost to Garboldisham (187-6)

by four wickets

Garboldisham kept hold of top spot in the table after recording a four-wicket win away at Fakenham at the weekend.

The hosts Fakenham won the toss and elected to bat first, with openers Keegan Monahan-Fairlie (41) and Harry Blackiston (35) making a solid opening stand of 82 runs.

Garby finally made the breakthrough just after the drinks break, as Dan Constable dismissed Monahan-Fairlie, which sparked a whole cluster of Fakenham wickets tumbling shortly after, as Gavin Barnes (4-45) and Constable (3-27) took wickets to reduce the home side to 108-5.

A solid rearguard action from David Coyle (36 not out) and Tommy Yarham (22) helped Fakenham’s cause, as they finished their innings after 50 overs on 186-8.

In reply, 43 runs from Constable and a knock of 38 from Alex Hogg, who were both dismissed by stumpings, plus runs in the late middle order from captain Danny Cash (24 no) and Jack Stevenson (22 no) pushed Garby over the line in the 47th over.

The league leaders will be looking to make it three wins in a row this weekend, with third placed Cromer providing the opposition at The Langley tomorrow (1pm).

n Division Four leaders Garboldisham II maintained their position at the summit with a 134-run victory at home against Rocklands.

Great knocks from Harry Youngson (87) and Luke Rackham (41) steadied the ship for Garby, who made a wobbly start after being reduced to 20-3, with a late surge from Ben Buckmaster (28) and Charlie Wright (36 no) pushing their total to a heady 270-8.

Three-wicket hauls for James Gooderham (3-9), James Worby (3-21) and Rackham (3-33) helped bowl Rocklands all out for 136.

n Garboldisham III (111-4) beat Holt (110) by six wickets.