Garby ease their way to safety

Acle (65) lost to

Garboldisham (66-0)

by 10 wickets

Garboldisham preserved their Premier Division status thanks to a comfortable victory at Acle on Saturday.

Danny Cash’s visitors headed into the clash knowing that a victory would secure their survival, but a defeat would leave the door open for the teams below.

But, thanks to the bowling performance of Kieran Pask, a Garboldisham win was never really in doubt.

Pask ripped through the Acle top order, eventually ending with figures of 4-28 from his seven overs.

Gavin Barnes also showed some good form with the ball, removing three of the home batsmen for the cost of 22 runs.

After skittling out their opponents cheaply, it was left to Garboldisham’s opening pair to do the business.

And they duly obliged, with Dan Constable scoring a run-a-ball 41, while Harry Phoenix added a further 23 runs to get the away side over the line.

Despite being in a dangerous position ahead of the encounter, the comprehensive victory saw Garboldisham finish half-way up the 10-team league.

They won eight of their 18 fixtures, which resulted in a return of 243 points — 23 points clear of the bottom two.