Garby drop into relegation zone after further defeat

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS

NORFOLK ALLIANCE

PREMIER DIVISION

Garboldisham (123)

lost to

Fakenham (218-8)

by 95 runs

Garboldisham continue to struggle for points as the cricket club enters the business end of the season, with a loss at home to Fakenham.

It was a crucial match between the two teams who both lie in precarious positions in the league and are in a tight battle with each other to avoid the drop.

The loss for the home team saw them slip down to second from bottom in the Cecil Amey Opticians Norfolk Alliance Premier Division, below Fakenham, with two teams due to be demoted at the end of the season.

There are only three games remaining for the side to pick up further points and climb out of the relegation zone.

Fakenham won the toss and elected to bat first as the game was reduced to 40 overs on a rain-splattered afternoon.

Harry Bammant hit a half-century for the visitors as Fakenham set a target of 218-8.

Gavin Barnes picked up three wickets, with Alex Hogg and Robert Fuller collecting two apiece for the home side.

But Garby never found their batting rhythm and Pascal Walker on 28 was the team’s best scorer.

Only Dan Constable (12), Tom Davey (19 not out) and Gavin Barnes (11) reached double figures alongside Walker as Garby limped to 123 and lost the match by 95 runs.

n Division Four leaders Garboldisham II (180-6) continued their winning streak with a four-wicket away win over Rocklands (177-9).

Luke Rackham’s impressive five-wicket haul, for just 11 runs, was a key point for the visitors as they limited Rocklands to 177-9 in their allotted 45 overs. Jack Noonan (79) was Fakenham’s best batsman while skipper James Worby (2-24) and Sean Taylor (2-35) helped Rackham take the wickets.

Garby’s reply started with more of a whimper than a bang as they found themselves on 48-4.

But solid knocks by Jack Buckmaster (61) and Worby (45) pushed the score on and Harry Youngson (15 no) and Ben Buckmaster (19 no) saw the team over the line, to secure a four-wicket win.

n Meanwhile, Garboldisham III picked up an easy 24 points in Division Two West against opponents Holt, who conceded the game.

n And in Division Four South West, Diss III (125) lost to Garboldisham IV (127-8) by one wicket.

n Back in the Premier Division, Horsford (178) lost to Old Buckenham (179-3) by seven wickets.

The visitors won the toss and fielded first, with Rob Austin and Tom Alexander collecting three wickets each as Horsford were out for 178.

In reply, Old Bucks’ Robert Thurley was unbeaten on 72, helped by Thomas Bart (31), Benjamin Shearing (24) and Andrew Lawrence (19 no) as 33 extras helped them reach their total comfortably.