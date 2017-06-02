Garboldisham hit the summit

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS NORFOLK ALLIANCE

PREMIER DIVISION

NO LUCK: Kieran Pask was unable to claim a wicket for Garby on Saturday

Horsford A (123) lost to Garboldisham (125-1)

by nine wickets

Danny Cash believes that his Garboldisham side could have been even further ahead at the top, heading into a trip to Fakenham tomorrow (1pm).

Garby climbed to the summit of the Cecil Amey Opticians Norfolk Alliance Premier Division this week, after thrashing second-from-bottom Horsford A by nine wickets on Bank Holiday Monday.

DOUBLE STRIKE: Alex Hogg took Downham wickets at the weekend

It was the perfect response from Cash’s men to the agonising three-wicket defeat at home to Downham Town just two days earlier, as they bowled their hosts Horsford all out for 123 and picked up the maximum 25 points to move to the top of the pile.

But while his side have played a game more than all the other teams in the division, bar Horsford, Cash says Garby could have gone into this weekend with a lead greater than the five points which they currently hold over second place Downham.

“It’s always nice to sit at the top of the table, even if we have played a game more,” the Garboldisham skipper said.

“The two games we’ve lost have been when we’ve lost by three runs and the other one by five runs, both were very close games.

“We could have possibly been even further ahead had those games gone the other way, but I do think there is something about us if we can put it all together.”

The first of Garby’s double-header over the Bank Holiday weekend saw them entertain Downham on Saturday, in a match which went all the way down to the final ball.

Dan Constable (3-39) and Alex Hogg (2-20) both took multiple wickets for the hosts, but a key contribution from Patrick Yates (58 not out) helped Downham finish their innings on 237-8.

Constable (35) and Hogg (42) led the charge in reply for Garby, with the run chase coming down to the last delivery but, needing four runs to clinch the win, Cash (33) was bowled out by Addam Todd to leave the home side on 234-9, just three runs adrift of Downham’s score.

“It could have gone either way and on another day we would have got the runs to get over the line,” Cash said. “But it was very pleasing to get the win on Monday. In the changing room we said it was a good thing we didn’t have time to dwell on the Downham game.

“Usually we would have a week to stew over it, but we were able to go out and play a few days later, bowl Horsford out for 123, pick up the 25 points and bounce back.”

After winning the toss and electing to field, Garboldisham wasted little time in dismissing the batting line-up from their hosts Horsford.

Kieran Pask (4-25) took four wickets, including those of both openers John Ratledge and Nathan Perry Warnes.

While Robert Puller (4-23) also finished with a four-wicket haul, the most notable being the wicket of Horsford’s top scorer Oscar Binny (30).

Constable (1-18) also chipped in with a wicket, while Pask ran out Matthew Spenceley, as Garby bowled their hosts all out for 123 after 37.3 overs.

In response, the visitors made an excellent start to the run chase with an opening partnership of 107 between Constable and Tom Davey, the latter of whom scored 33 before being caught out by Christopher Read off the bowling of Elliot Law.

Constable (74no) and Pask (5no) saw Garby comfortably over the line after just 24.2 overs and with nine wickets to spare.

The victory, Garby’s first away from home this season, propelled them to the top of the table, but with previous leaders Cromer losing their unbeaten record to Old Buckenham at the weekend, there are now no sides left in the Premier Division who have yet to taste defeat.

“The win/lose change has made a massive difference, as teams before could stop other teams from getting a result,” Cash said. “Bucks are a very good side but I didn’t expect them to beat Cromer and bowl them out for 60.

“Anyone can beat anyone and you always have to try and play at your best.”

n Garboldisham A lead the way in Division Four after recording a five-wicket win away at Mundford.

James Gooderham (3-20) took three wickets to restrict Mundford to 146-8, before Benny Mann’s unbeaten knock of 66 helped the A team over the line on 150-5.

n Elsewhere, Paul Feavearyear (3-33) and Danny Moon (41no) helped Garboldisham III (92-4) to a six-wicket win over Gooderstone (91) in Norfolk League Division Two West.