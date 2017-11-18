Framlingham rugby players tour France

The senior rugby squad at Framlingham College visited Paris during half-term for a six-day tour of the French capital.
They played three fixtures in total, winning all of their games against RC Pays de Meaux (39-34), RC Houilles/Carrieres (50-12) and RC Beauvais (82-14).
As well as the competitive matches, they travelled to the Montparnasse Tower, embarked on a sightseeing Tour of Paris, visited the Aquaboulevard waterpark, watched the Rolex Paris Tennis Masters and had a tour of the Stade de France and went Go-Karting.
They also trained at the Racing 92 training complex, where they met France international and former captain, Dimitri Szarzewski and Ireland international, Donncha Ryan.
Almost Done!
Registering with Diss Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.