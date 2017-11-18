Framlingham rugby players tour France

The senior rugby squad at Framlingham College visited Paris during half-term for a six-day tour of the French capital.

They played three fixtures in total, winning all of their games against RC Pays de Meaux (39-34), RC Houilles/Carrieres (50-12) and RC Beauvais (82-14).

As well as the competitive matches, they travelled to the Montparnasse Tower, embarked on a sightseeing Tour of Paris, visited the Aquaboulevard waterpark, watched the Rolex Paris Tennis Masters and had a tour of the Stade de France and went Go-Karting.

They also trained at the Racing 92 training complex, where they met France international and former captain, Dimitri Szarzewski and Ireland international, Donncha Ryan.