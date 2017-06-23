Four in a row for Diss sees them keep hold of top spot

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS NORFOLK ALLIANCE

DIVISION ONE

Diss (222-5) beat

Norwich A (221-9)

by five wickets

David Tooke fell just four runs short of a century as in-form Diss claimed their fourth win in a row by beating Norwich A by five wickets on Saturday.

Tooke was caught on 95 to bring an end to an excellent innings, which had seen the Diss all-rounder hit 18 fours from just 70 balls.

But with eight wickets still in hand, the home side reached the target with plenty to spare as they kept up their winning run and strengthened their grip at the top of the Cecil Amey Opticians Norfolk Alliance Division One table.

Norwich skipper Paul Wiseman won the toss for the visitors and elected to bat first at Rectory Meadow.

The Diss bowling attack found early success in the innings, though, as opener Mark Tipping was adjudged lbw off the bowling of Barnaby Chenery (1-17).

Tipping’s fellow opener Freddie Kemp then departed after being bowled by Robert Tooke, leaving the visitors standing at 48-2.

A third-wicket stand of 92, between Martin Greiller and Thomas Goodley, then had Norwich back on track, before the partnership was ended when Greiller (54) was caught by Chenery, off the bowling of Aidan Browne.

David Tooke then struck twice in quick succession for the hosts, removing Goodley (56) and George Hudson (23) as Norwich fell from 181-3 to 181-5.

The next four wickets then went for just 40 runs, as Robert Tooke (2-41), Mark Williamson (2-14) and David Tooke (3-35) claimed wickets to restrict the visitors to 221-9 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Diss saw their run chase get off to a worrying start as opener Chenery was dismissed for 14 runs.

However, skipper Williamson and David Tooke then proceeded to put on a match-winning partnership, scoring 148 runs between them for the second wicket.

David Tooke fell just shy of a century, caught by Harvey Lake off the bowling of William Bowman, to leave the hosts on 162-2, but still in command of the game.

Williamson was next to depart for 48, an innings which had included seven boundaries, with the Diss captain adjudged lbw from a Bowman delivery.

Lewis Taylor’s wicket followed soon after as the home side offered Norwich hope, with Taylor leaving the field for 22 and with the hosts on a score of 189-4.

Still with plenty of wickets in hand, though, the big-hitting Robert Tooke edged Diss closer to the target with an unbeaten knock of 21 from 18 balls.

Browne went lbw for a duck as the hosts slipped to 202-5, but David Cokeley (7 no) and Robert Tooke got Diss over the line in the 36th over, finishing with a winning score of 222-5.

The Bowman duo, George (1-29) and William (4-35), had done the damage with the ball for Norwich, but in the end it was the second-wicket stand of almost 150 runs which gave Diss plenty of breathing space to go on and successfully complete the run chase.

A fourth win on the bounce for Williamson’s men sees them maintain top spot, ahead of Dereham, in the Division One table.

Diss, who have played a game more than their title rivals, will be looking to keep up their good run when they travel to bottom side Lowestoft Town tomorrow (1pm).