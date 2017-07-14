Four defeats in a row sees Garby’s slump continue

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS

NORFOLK ALLIANCE

PREMIER DIVISION

Garboldisham (196)

lost to Sprowston (208-9)

by 12 runs

Garboldisham slipped to third from bottom after a 12-run defeat at home to basement side Sprowston saw their losing run stretch to four games.

It was a closely-fought battle at The Langley on Saturday, but unfortunately for Garby they finished on the losing side and now sit just one place above the relegation zone in the Cecil Amey Opticians Norfolk Alliance Premier Division.

Hosts Garboldisham put Sprowston in to bat first and early wickets placed them in a strong position.

The visitors were reduced to 73-4 by the 18-over mark, before they added 34 runs for the loss of one wicket to reach 107-5 after 30 overs.

Rob Fuller was the pick of the bowlers for Garby as he took three wickets, while James Shepherd and Dan Constable both chipped in with two wickets each.

However, Sprowston wriggled off the hook and ended their innings on 208-9.

The run chase got off to a poor start for the home side as the top order failed to fire with the bat.

Opener Constable was out lbw as Garboldisham slipped early on to 6-1, before a good partnership between Danny Cash and Alex Hogg steadied the ship.

But once Cash (45) and Hogg (53) were out, Garby’s wickets tumbled away.

With no wickets in hand and just 12 runs short of Sprowston’s total, Kieran Pask struck out in a bid to wrap up the game, but he was unlucky to be caught on the boundary by the sweeping Sprowston fielder.

n Elsewhere, Garboldisham II remain top of Division Four despite tasting their second defeat of the season at the weekend.

Luke Rackham took three wickets for Garby, but half centuries from Brendan Scott (62) and Jeff Turner (74) ensured hosts Hardingham finished their innings after 45 overs on 253-8.

Despite a big knock from Matt Allin of 87, and 46 from Johnny Leech, in reply, the visitors tripped up in their run chase and were all out for 244, nine runs short of the target.

n Garboldisham III moved up to third in Norfolk League Division Two West after beating Reepham & Salle by 63 runs on Saturday.

The thirds were on The Langley’s second pitch and lost the toss, with the visitors putting Garby in to bat first.

Half centuries from Dick Culling (63) and Andrew Whistler (54) helped Garboldisham to 211-6 after 45 overs.

An early couple of wickets from Rowan Freake, followed by two from Karl Gooderham and four from Paul Feavearyear, kept the visitors in check and they never really got going and were all out for 148.

n In Division Four South West, Garboldisham IV were without a game last weekend as their scheduled opponents had dropped out of the league earlier in the season.

Garby sit in fourth place in the Division Four South West table.