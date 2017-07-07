Former England international puts on masterclass

Devon Malcolm may have played his last Test match nearly 20 years ago, but he remains a popular figure.

The former England fast bowler dropped into Framlingham College last week to deliver several masterclasses to pupils from the Prep and Senior school.

As well as the master classes, Malcolm also strapped on his boots and bowled at Framlingham College staff member Cam Greenhall.

Once the sessions were completed, the 54-year-old took part in a question and answer session, where he commented on his batting: “My old coach used to tell me that if there were 16 players in a team, you’d be batting at 16!”

Meanwhile, Framlingham’s first XI coach said: “Many of the youngsters may not have heard of Devon Malcolm before, but they certainly won’t be forgetting him in a hurry.”

Malcolm iss best known for his performance at The Oval in 1994 against South Africa, when he bowled incredibly, ending with figures of 9-57 and leaving him ninth on the all-time Test bowling list.