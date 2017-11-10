Yet another key double header for Aldis and his players

Framlingham Town are once again preparing for another important double-header, writes Liam Apicella.

Late last month The Castlemen faced table-topping Woodbridge Town and Debenham LC in quick succession, coming out of that run with four points and their unbeaten league record intact.

And the big fixtures keep on coming, starting with tomorrow’s trip to higher-league Gorleston in the second round of the Buildbase FA Vase (3pm).

That is followed on Wednesday by a clash at Whitton United (7.45pm), who heading into the weekend were only ahead of fourth-placed Framlingham on goal difference.

On the Vase clash, Aldis said: “The Gorleston tie is a big day for the club.

“Whatever happens, we have had a great run and already caused some upsets along the way.

“We are one of the lowest ranked teams left in the competition and the only Suffolk side.

“There is no pressure on the boys. If we get 100 per cent, anything can happen.”

As for Whitton, Aldis added: “They are one of the best sides we have faced this season, even though we beat them 2-1.

“They are very good going forward and I believe they have strengthened their squad.

“I expect it to be an attacking game.”

Aldis’ squad has been boosted for those two games with the return of Chris Boardley from injury.