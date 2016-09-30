Wright will keep changing darts to find winning form

Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright has defended the decision to continually alter his darts ahead of major tournaments.

The Mendham thrower has been one of this year’s most frequent changers of darts — a tactic that has earned him criticism from certain quarters.

Even so, Wright switched again ahead of last weekend’s Unibet Champions League of Darts in Cardiff, where he was eliminated in the group phase behind eventual champion Phil Taylor and world number one Michael van Gerwen.

Speaking to BBC Sport about the reasoning behind the adjustments, the 46-year-old said: “I’m just trying to get used to my new darts.

“People call me silly or whatever, but the best place to find out if your darts work is under pressure. It is no good doing it in the club, in your kitchen or wherever.

“You need to be playing the best players in the world on TV — then you find out if they go in the double or not.

“I just want to improve and I want to score more. With these thinner darts, the thinner points and the longer stems, I think my scoring will match the likes of Michael’s (van Gerwen).”

It remains to be seen which set of darts Wright will opt to use at the 19th staging of the Unibet World Grand Prix, which gets under way on Sunday in Dublin.

The Scot will be looking to improve upon his four previous outings at the premier event, having exited in the first round on three occasions and never advanced beyond the last 16.

Standing in his way on this occasion in the opening round is Northern Irishman Brendan Dolan, with the pair due last at the oche on Monday.

Unlike Wright, Dolan has some pedigree in this tournament after reaching the 2011 final before being defeated by Taylor.

Dolan’s performance that year was particularly memorable for his semi-final exploits as he became the first player to hit a nine-darter with the double-start rule on television.

Were Wright to progress, he would face either Dave Chisnall or Robbie Green for a place in the quarter-finals.