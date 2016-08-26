Wright tastes defeat against van Gerwen

Peter Wright enjoyed his best run in this year’s World Series of Darts last week after reaching the semi-finals of the Ladbrokes Sydney Darts Masters.

The Mendham-based thrower had been knocked out at the quarter-final stage of the previous four World Series events held so far in 2016, but claimed back-to-back wins over Oceanic qualifiers in the Sydney event.

Wright kicked off his latest bid for World Series glory with a tricky first round tie against two-time World Championship finalist Simon Whitlock last Thursday.

The world number five reeled off five legs on the spin to take a commanding 5-0 lead, before closing out a 6-2 victory to move into Friday’s quarter-finals.

In the quarter-finals Wright took on surprise package Rhys Mathewson, who had come from 5-2 down to beat world number six James Wade 6-5 on his television debut the previous day.

There would be no shocks this time round though, as Wright ran out a comfortable 10-4 winner to advance to his first World Series semi-final of the year.

On Saturday, the Scot faced off against world number one Michael van Gerwen for a place in the final against defending champion Phil Taylor.

Van Gerwen produced a ruthless spell of finishing, as he hit 11 out of 13 attempts at doubles to clinch an 11-6 win.

In the final it was Taylor who came out on top, with the 16-time world champion edging out van Gerwen 11-9 to win his fourth successive Sydney Darts Masters title.

Yesterday, Wright was due to play home favourite Adam Rowe in the first round of the TABtouch Perth Darts Masters, with a quarter-final clash against Taylor or Corey Cadby awaiting the winner today.