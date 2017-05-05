Winner-takes-all clash for Harleston

After stringing together an impressive 18 victories in a row, Harleston Town’s Almary Green Anglian Combination Premier Division title hopes now hinge on just 90 minutes of action.

Adam Gusterson’s men have been playing catch-up for much of the season to league-leading Spixworth, who will provide the opposition at the Recreation Ground tomorrow (2.30pm).

Harleston’s run to the Norfolk Senior Cup semi-finals created a backlog of fixtures, yet slowly but surely they have chipped away at Spixworth’s advantage at the summit.

And when the two sides cross the white line for the final game of the season, Harleston will be only two points in arrears, making it a winner-takes-all contest.

Having worked so hard to get themselves in contention for the main prize, Gusterson is eager for his team to complete the job.

“It is a massive game for both clubs, there is no two ways about it. It is rare that both teams are able to win the league on the last day,” he said.

“We wanted to be in control of our own destiny and that has not been the case for much of the season until now.

“Those 18 wins have been fantastic and we are pleased to have control of the situation.

“We have needed to be perfect because any dropped points and it would have been over.

“The lads have shown tremendous mental strength and bottle.

“We still have a job to do and it is one we really want to complete after putting in such hard work to get here.”

Harleston’s most recent victory, which ensured Saturday’s encounter has plenty riding on it, came on the road at Cromer on Wednesday evening.

Connor Delaney and Nathan Russell were both on target for Town, who ran out 2-0 winners on the Norfolk coast.

For tomorrow’s game, Gusterson has confirmed he has no new injury concerns, with long-term absentee Jake Imrie still out.