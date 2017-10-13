Whitton show no mercy in their thrashing of Town

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Diss Town 0

Whitton United 8

Despite manager Jason Cook expressing his hope that better times were on the horizon, Diss Town suffered a thrashing at the hands of Whitton United on Saturday.

Yet, during an even start to the contest, Diss more than held their own against their high-flying opponents.

They eventually fell behind in the 16th minute when a centre from George Mrozek was headed in by Franco Mallardo.

Sol Pope and Stephen Vincent had shots blocked as Diss went in search of an equaliser and they came close when a header from Lewis Cooke in the 21st minute struck the post.

Whitton were next to strike the frame of the goal but, soon after a 31st-minute shot had hit the crossbar, Josh Hitter scored with a shot from outside the penalty area.

And moments before half-time Josh Hubert made it 3-0 after exchanging passes with Ryan Rampley.

Too many Diss players were having an off day and any hope of getting back into the game was washed away by three goals being scored by the visitors inside the first 12 minutes of the second half.

Jamie Cole moved on to a pass from Mrozek in the 48th minute to fire home and then he crossed for Rampley to head in unmarked in the 56th minute.

And within a minute, Cole took the ball off Tom Ramsay on the edge of the penalty area before shooting in.

Substitutes Luke Priestley and new signing Will Goulding added a fresh spark to the home side and both came close to scoring — a Priestley shot was deflected over and a Goulding header struck the crossbar.

Back up the other end, a cross from the right eluded Robbie Goodwin and, in the confusion, the ball struck Ramsay — under pressure from a forward — and went in for the seventh goal in the 75th minute.

A cross-cum-shot from Mallardo completed the scoring seven minutes from time and compounded a miserable afternoon for the hosting Tangerines.

n Cook’s side were unable to return to winning ways on Tuesday evening, going down 1-0 away at Norwich CBS.

Virgilio Leitao came closest to scoring for Diss when his shot from distance cannoned to safety off the post.

n Tomorrow, Diss are in Norfolk Senior Cup action at home against Cromer (2.30pm), with Norwich United Reserves set to visit Brewers Green Lane on Tuesday for a First Division Knockout Cup tie (7.45pm).

n Diss Town Under-18s were beaten 3-2 at home by their Norwich United counterparts in the Thurlow Nunn Youth League East Division on October 5.

Diss got off to a positive start when, in the ninth minute, Jack Church rose highest to head home Dan Whyman’s cross.

However, the hosts ended up falling 3-1 behind with Morgan Harrison the main architect of their downfall as he scored a penalty and a free-kick.

Ralph Slaney reduced the arrears in stoppage time with a headed effort, but it was too little too late for the young Diss side.