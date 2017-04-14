Whayman plays key role in win

After helping the England Colleges FA to clinch the Anglo-Welsh Shield, Harry Whayman is now hoping to reap the benefits from his stint with Diss Town.

Having featured during England’s 1-0 victory in Wales, Roydon-based Whayman was back involved for the second leg in Bristol on April 5 — to be his last for the College team.

It appeared the encounter was heading for extra-time as Wales held a 2-1 lead with five minutes remaining, but 17-year-old Whayman had other ideas, cutting in from the left flank to cross towards the back post for team-mate Charlie Johansen to head in the winning goal.

“Playing for England has been such a good experience,” he said.

“It is something I will always remember and I have learned a lot.

“I have played abroad against some good teams. It was good to see different styles at a decent standard. It has improved me as a player.”

In recent weeks, the former Ipswich Town trainee has been juggling his international commitments with playing for Thurlow Nunn League First Division side Diss Town.

Whayman has already made an impression, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win at King’s Lynn Reserves on April 1.

“It was great to score two goals so early on,” added the youngster.

“It is my first time playing in senior men’s football, so that will help me to improve.

“I feel I have adapted well and the physical side of the game can only help me to get better.”