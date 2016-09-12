WEEKEND ROUND-UP: Priddle double secures Thetford’s progress in FA Vase thriller, while AFC Sudbury lose their unbeaten run

A brace from Robbie Priddle helped Thetford Town edge a seven goal thriller against Framlingham Town in the FA Vase first qualifying round on Saturday.

After falling behind in the 10th minute, Thetford hit back immediately with the first of two goals from top goalscorer Priddle, before a 30 yard strike from Max Melanson sent the Brecklanders into the break with a 2-1 lead.

Priddle grabbed his second and Thetford’s third goal of the game shortly after the restart, with Bruno Tavares finding the target in-between two Framlingham goals as the home side held on to progress into the next round.

Elsewhere, Thomas Driscoll netted the winner for Hadleigh United in their 1-0 win at home to Debenham LC, while Ely City and Halstead Town are also through after recording 3-2 victories at home to Kirkley and Pakefield and Hadley respectively.

1994 FA Vase winners Diss Town also progressed to the second qualifying round following a 3-0 triumph against Team Bury, while Stowmarket Town and Cornard United both bowed out of this year’s competition after narrow defeats at Sporting Benghal United (2-1) and Broxbourne Borough (3-2).

Mildenhall Town and Walsham-le-Willows will face replays this week after both sides drew on Saturday. Matt Green’s 97th minute goal salvaged a 2-2 draw for Mildenhall away at Wisbech Town, while a brace from Tanner Call helped Walsham finish up with the same scoreline at home to Deeping Rangers.

Elsewhere, AFC Sudbury saw their unbeaten start to their first season in the Ryman League Premier Division come to an end with a 1-0 home defeat to Tonbridge Angels.

The game was marred by injuries to Sudbury’s Luke Callander, Craig Parker and new signing Ryan Auger, who along with Anthony Furlonge have joined the club on a dual registration from Bishop’s Stortford.

Needham Market are up to fifth in the Premier Division after goals from Michael Brothers (two) and Jack Curtis steered them to a 3-0 win away at Harrow Borough.

A Lloyd Groves double helped Soham Town Rangers chalk up their first Division One North win of the season, with his brace leading them to a 3-1 victory at home to bottom place Wroxham.

Bury Town kept up their unbeaten league record in Division One North with a 1-1 draw at Thamesmead Town, which saw Ollie Hughes score a first-half equaliser before sustaining a broken wrist in the second-half.

In the Thurlow Nunn League, Newmarket Town moved up to second place in the Premier Division after drawing 4-4 at Swaffham Town, while Long Melford and Haverhill Rovers tasted home defeats against Felixstowe and Walton United (2-0) and Brantham Athletic (1-0) respectively.

Haverhill Borough climbed up to fifth in the First Division following a 3-1 victory at Needham Market Reserves, while AFC Sudbury Reserves drew 0-0 with Downham Town.

In the Sky Bet Championship, Danny Williams scored a 95th-minute winner to condemn Ipswich Town to a 2-1 defeat against Reading on Friday night.

Norwich City moved within a point of the automatic promotion places in the Championship with a 3-2 win against Cardiff City.

RESULTS

RYMAN LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Sudbury 0 Tonbridge Angels 1, Harrow Borough 0 Needham Market 3.

North Division: Soham Town Rangers 3 Brentwood Town 1, Thamesmead Town 1 Bury Town 1.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FA Vase: Ely City 3 Kirkley & Pakefield 2, Hadleigh Utd 1 Debenham LC 0, Thetford Town 4 Framlingham Town 3, Walsham le Willows 2 Deeping Rangers 2, Wisbech Town 2 Mildenhall Town 2, Diss Town 3 Team Bury 0, Broxbourne Borough 3 Cornard Utd 2, Hadleigh Utd 1 Debenham LC 0, Halstead Town 3 Hadley 2, Sporting Bengal Utd 2, Stowmarket Town 1.

Premier Division: Haverhill Rovers 0 Brantham Athletic 1, Long Melford 0 Felixstowe & Walton Utd 2, Swaffham Town 4 Newmarket Town 4.

First Division: Downham Town 0 AFC Sudbury 0, Needham Market Res 1 Haverhill Borough 3.

MIDWEEK FIXTURES

RYMAN LEAGUE

Tuesday. Turvey Trophy Round One: AFC Sudbury v Lowestoft , Soham Town Rangers v Needham Market .

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Tuesday. FA Vase replay: Mildenhall Town v Wisbech Town , Deeping Rangers v Walsham le Willows.

Premier Division: Tuesday. FC Clacton v Hadleigh Utd.

Wednesday. Premier Division: Walsham le Willows v Great Yarmouth Town.

First Division: Tuesday. Haverhill Borough v Coggeshall Town, Stowmarket Town v Whitton Utd, Team Bury v Downham Town.

Wednesday. Woodbridge Town v Debenham LC.