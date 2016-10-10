WEEKEND FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Sands seals away win for Needham Market, while Bury Town progress in the FA Trophy

John Sands netted a second-half winner for Needham Market to help them to a 1-0 win away at Wingate and Finchley at the weekend.

The Marketmen occupy fourth place in the Ryman League Premier Division table after back-to-back 1-0 wins, with Lowestoft Town set to visit Bloomfields tomorrow (7.45pm).

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, AFC Sudbury dropped to 12th in the table following a 3-0 defeat away at Kingstonian.

In the Buildbase FA Trophy, goals from Ollie Canfer and Bradley Barber helped Bury Town to a 2-0 win at Sittingbourne in the preliminary round.

Soham Town Rangers also progressed into the next round after coming from behind to beat Newcastle Town 3-1.

Dubi Ogbonna scored twice from the penalty spot before Salim Relizani found the target to seal a comeback win on the road.

Mildenhall Town are four points clear at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division after thrashing bottom place FC Clacton 7-1.

Thetford Town dropped to fourth in the table after a narrow 1-0 defeat at Stanway Rovers, while Newmarket Town came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 at Haverhill Rovers.

Elsewhere, Walsham-le-Willows were beaten 4-1 at Kirkley and Pakefield, while Ely City and Hadleigh United recorded impressive home wins over Long Melford (2-0) and Saffron Walden Town (3-0) respectively.

In the First Division, Stowmarket Town remain top of the table by two points after beating local rivals Whitton United 2-0.

Diss Town climbed up to fourth with a 4-2 win away at Team Bury, Cornard United held Framlingham Town to a 0-0 draw and Halstead Town kept up their unbeaten league record with a 2-1 win against Holland FC.

And finally, Haverhill Borough edged past Wenhaston United 4-3 after extra-time in the Suffolk Senior Cup second round.

RESULTS

RYMAN LEAGUE

Premier Division: Kingstonian 3 AFC Sudbury 0, Wingate and Finchley 0 Needham Market 1.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Premier Division: Haverhill Rovers 2 Newmarket Town 4 (Friday), Ely City 2 Long Melford 0, FC Clacton 1 Mildenhall Town 7, Hadleigh Utd 3 Saffron Walden Town 0, Kirkley and Pakefield 4 Walsham le Willows 1, Stanway Rovers 1 Thetford Town 0.

First Division: Cornard Utd 0 Framlingham Town 0, Halstead Town 2 Holland FC 1, Team Bury 2 Diss Town 4, Whitton Utd 0 Stowmarket Town 2.

Suffolk Senior Cup second round: Haverhill Borough 4 Wenhaston United 3 (AET)

MIDWEEK FIXTURES

RYMAN LEAGUE

Tuesday. Premier Division: AFC Sudbury v Grays Athletic. Needham Market v Lowestoft Town.

North Division: Dereham Town v Soham Town Rangers, Norwich Utd v Bury Town.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Tuesday. First Division: Team Bury v Cornard Utd.

Friday (14) Premier Division: Felixstowe & Walton Utd v Hadleigh Utd.