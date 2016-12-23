Webb is Diss’ main man in hammering of reserve side

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Diss Town 7

Leiston Reserves 1

Charlie Webb scored a hat-trick as Diss continued their fine run of goal-scoring form at home to Leiston Reserves on Saturday.

Despite the one-side nature of the scoreline, it was Leiston’s second string who opened the scoring in the 11th minute via Leon Otley-Gooch.

From that moment onwards Diss were the dominant force and they got themselves level four minutes later when Webb turned in a cross from Callum Bray.

An own goal put the Tangerines in front after 56 minutes, before Tom Amis volleyed them 3-1 in front.

Webb added his second of the contest in the 70th minute and he completed his hat-trick soon after, although not before Mark Appleton had found the back of the net.

The scoring was completed in the last minute by Appleton, who turned in Diss’ 16th goal in the last three outings.

n On Tuesday, fourth-placed Diss travel to Framlingham Town (3pm), who sit one place and one point above their neighbours after Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Cornard United.

After creating a host of chances, Framlingham took the lead in the 41st minute as Danny Smith converted a penalty that he had won.

Smith hit the crossbar in the second half, but he did go on to complete his brace 16 minutes from time at the back post.

n Framlingham’s Max Willett was on target for the Suffolk FA Under-18s during their 2-1 win over Hertfordshire FA.

Willett’s goal came just five minutes after he had been introduced as a second-half substitute.

n Debenham LC ended a four-game winless streak in the First Division by recording a 2-0 victory on the road at AFC Sudbury Reserves.

Both goals came from headers — the first a looping effort courtesy of midfielder Kevin Barker, before centre-back Chris Brock rose highest to get his name on the scoresheet.

On Tuesday, the 18th-placed Hornets will play host to Stowmarket Town (3pm).

Stow, who sit second in the standings, have tasted defeat on only one occasion in the league this season.