Victory on the road

ALMARY GREEN

ANGLIAN COMBINATION

PREMIER DIVISION

Blofield 0

Harleston Town 2

Harleston remain in pursuit of league-leading Spixworth after Saturday’s two-goal triumph at Blofield.

The visitors were without the experienced trio of Sam Willis, Olly WIlis and Ben Furlong, but they still started the contest brightly.

Marley Flute and Nicky Howell both missed good chances before Harleston broke the deadlock in the 37th minute.

Howell sent the ball across the face of goal, where leading scorer Nathan Russell was waiting to turn in from close range.

It was 2-0 11 minutes after the restart as Harleston beat their former goalkeeper John Howes for a second time.

Matt Howard was the scorer on this occasion with a head that landed inside the far post.

Adam Gusterson’s side had chances to extend their lead in the closing stages, but the scoreline remained the same.

They are without a game tomorrow, before travelling to Mulbarton Wanderers on Monday (11am).

Harleston go into that game 11 points adrift of the leaders with two fixtures in hand.