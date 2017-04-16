Upgrading complete at Castlemen’s Badingham Road

Framlingham Town have officially unveiled their new-look ground, following an upgrade at Badingham Road.

It was funded through a grant from the Premier League, via the Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF) — the largest funders of non-league football in the country.

The funding has enabled The Castlemen, who are about to complete their first season in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, to meet The FA’s National Ground Grading criteria, which will assist their ambitions to further climb the non-league pyramid.

The new facility comprises of pitchside perimeter fencing and access gates, which will benefit local supporters, Framlingham Town’s senior and Under-18 sides, and Framlingham Sports Club.

Fiona Whatling, the club’s secretary, said: “We are extremely grateful to the Premier League, through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund, for accepting our application as without its help we would not have been able to achieve our long-awaited ambition of playing football at the next level.”

The chairman of the Football Stadia Improvement Fund, Peter McCormick OBE, added: “It’s brilliant to see Framlingham Town improve their home stadia facilities at Badingham Road, thanks to a grant from the Premier League, through the FSIF.

“These types of developments have a massive impact upon grassroots clubs, allowing them to progress up the football pyramid and really look forward to the seasons ahead. I wish all connected with the club the very best.”