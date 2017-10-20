Unbeaten league run goes on

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Framlingham Town 3

AFC Sudbury Reserves 0

Framlingham continued their unbeaten start in the league against a youthful side that stretched the home defence early on.

Willett’s volley on six minutes was turned for a corner before the same player shot across goal and just wide for the home side.

Sudbury’s Fuller got beyond Williams, and Chilvers had to make a smart save before the same player hit the bar with a lob over the keeper on 20 minutes.

Munday then had a shot tipped over the bar.

As the home side came more into the game Willett and Danny Smith had efforts saved, and on 44 minutes Thorpe stooped to head against the post.

Kerridge headed over early in the second half before the same player’s cross hit the inside of the post and was collected by keeper Collins.

Framlingham captain Mayhew opened the scoring on 67 minutes when his initial header came off the bar and he launched himself forward to head past the keeper from the rebound.

Two late goals on 84 and 87 minutes sealed the win, the first an own goal from Hammett, before Aldis followed up, after the keeper blocked a shot from Smith, to score a third.

Framlingham are fourth, with 23 points from nine games, five points behind leaders Woodbridge Town, who have played one game more.

Framlingham have games in hand on the teams immediately above them, King’s Lynn Town Reserves and Whitton United.

n Fram went out of the Thurlow Nunn League Division One KO Cup on Tuesday night, losing 2-0 at home to league strugglers Cornard United in the second round.

The visitors started with just nine players as others were held up in traffic on the way to the game.

Cornard were up to full strength after 25 minutes, and goals from Blanchett and Donaldson saw them through.

n Fram are in FA Vase action tomorrow, when Spartan South Midlands League side Cockfosters are the visitors to Badingham Road for a first round tie (3pm).

Framlingham beat Diss Town 3-2 after extra time in the second qualifying round.

Cockfosters, who are mid table, were exempt until the first round proper in this season’s competition.