Tuwizana gives Benterman a dream start to new tenure

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Debenham LC 3

Cornard United 0

Mark Benterman has conceded he was pleasantly surprised by what he saw in his first outing as Debenham LC manager on Saturday.

Benterman, who replaced Ben Murphy in the hotseat earlier last week, inherited a side that had lost their previous four outings in a row.

However, The Hornets ended that run in comprehensive fashion thanks to Paris Tuwizana’s hat-trick against Cornard, leaving the new boss in a positive frame of mind.

“We had a good chat with all the lads during our first training session with them on Tuesday and we wanted a response,” said Benterman.

“Credit to the lads, because that is what they provided.

“We were solid defensively, good going forward and there was plenty of energy about our play.

“Being honest, myself and Josh (Shepherd, assistant) were a bit surprised.

“We initially thought we were going to need plenty of players, but after reviewing that, we probably need only two or three to help us become a top-10 side.”

After Wednesday’s trip to Leiston Reserves was postponed, attention has now switched to tomorrow’s encounter away at King’s Lynn Reserves (3pm).

A victory would lift 18th-placed Debenham above their hosts and, depending on results from elsewhere, potentially as high as 14th.

Benterman, though, has called for caution, having stressed that the challenge is now for his new team to build on the previous weekend’s triumph.

“When a new manager comes in, you often see an instant reaction and a win,” he said.

“In that sense it is not a great surprise, but we have to carry that on now.

“We are trying to improve things here and that is going to take time, we must be realistic about that.

“But there are still 51 points to play for and also a cup quarter-final, so the lads need to keep this momentum going.”

Ahead of the trip to Lynn, Benterman has boosted his ranks with the signing of Haverhill Rovers winger Owen Thompson on a one-month loan deal.

n After a two-week break because of postponements, Diss Town’s promotion charge took a hit as they lost 1-0 at March Town United on Saturday.

A poor quality first half saw Diss come close on two occasions.

In the 13th minute, a cross from the left by Sam Wenham resulted in a header from six yards out by Charlie Webb, which was well saved by David Beeny.

Five minutes before half-time, Webb was narrowly wide with a shot after Joe Manning had won back possession for the visiting Tangerines.

There was a much greater attacking intent in the second half with Manning, Webb and Sam Bryant also spurning chances to put Diss in front.

And those failings were duly punished nine minutes from time when two of March’s substitutes combined for the game’s only goal.

Jack Brand advanced to the right byline, from where he played the ball across for Robert Conyard to divert the ball goalwards.

Diss goalkeeper George MacRae got his hand to the ball, but it went in off the inside of the near post.

Ross Potter’s men return to action at home to Team Bury tomorrow (3pm).