Tuesday's local football round-up

Bury Town hit Hertford for six on the road in the result of the night, while there were also wins for Needham Market and Ely City.

Ben Chenery's Bury side hit five second half goals without reply at Hertford Town in Bostik League Division One North, following Leon Ottley-Gooch putting them ahead on the stroke of half-time.

Bury Town had a night to remember at Hertford Town

Ollie Canfer doubled the Blues advantage four minutes after the restart before Ryan Jolland made it 3-0 on 69.

But it became a thrashing when Ollie Hughes added a brace, striking on both 79 and 88, which saw Bury remain unbeaten following Saturday's draw with Rumford.

Mildenhall Town were undone by a late Dereham Town winner as Recreation Way hosted its first ever game at Step Four level.

Right-back Jake Anema's shot in the 88th minute cruelly deflected off Hall's Joe Asensi to deny the hosts a deserved point after giving more than a decent account of themselves in front of a crowd of 204.

Elsewhere in Division One North, Soham Town Rangers recorded their first win of the season with an excellent 4-1 victory over Norwich United at Julis Martin Lane.

Joe Carden gave The Greens a slender 1-0 advantage at the break with his 37th minute opener, before Lewis Endacott and a Marcus Hall penalty either side of the hour mark.

Adam Hipperson pulled one back six minutes from time, but Matt Allen made it 4-1 in the final minute of normal time.

AFC Sudbury had taken the lead at last season's playoff semi-finalists, Maldon & Tiptree, via L'Heureux Menga's poacher's effort on 24, before Junior Ofelia-Uzokwe's close-range finish, with the offside flag over-ruled by the female referee, levelled things up headed into the interval.

But with the floodlights failing at Park Drive, the second period never started and the officials abandoned the match at 9pm.

Up in the Premier Division, Needham Market finished their home match with newly-promoted Thurrock with 10 men, but hung on to record a 2-1 victory and maintain their unbeaten start, following Saturday's 1-1 draw at Burgess Hill Town.

Ex-Colchester United man Callum Harrison put the Market men by finishing a fine move in the 37th minute.

The hosts doubled their advantage just before half-time with Ryan Gibbs drilling home after Joe Whight's cross deflected into his path.

Jordan Clark's 83rd minute screamer set up grandstand finish, with home nerved further frayed when Luke Ingram was controversially shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball after the whistle had gone.

But Needham held on to give new manager Richard Wilkins his first competitive win in sole charge, having been new chairman Mark Morsley's assistant last term.

In the Sky Bet Championship Ipswich Town fans could not believe their eyes and ears as Mick McCarthy's side came out on the winning side of a seven-goal thriller at Millwall.

After Jed Wallace put The Lions ahead inside the first minute, Joe Garner hit back three minutes later before Town went in front courtesy of new signing Martyn Waghorn's second strike in as many games.

They were pegged back through Aiden O'Brien's 36th minute strike before Waghorn restored their lead on the stroke of half-time.

There was more to come though as Tom Elliott levelled the game at 3-3 with 10 minutes of regulation time remaining, with centre-back for the night Jordan Spence popping up with an 88th minute winner to make it four wins out of four so far for McCarthy's men.

In the Thurlow Nunn League, Stowmarket Town bounced back from Saturday's defeat at Felixstowe in the Premier Division with a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Gorleston.

Hadleigh United were 3-1 winners at home to Wivenhoe Town, while Ely City came away from newly-promoted Haverhill Borough with all three points after outscoring their opponents 2-1. Thetford Town also tasted victory, beating Newmarket Town by a goal to nil.

In the First Division, Framlingham Town built up for Saturday's Emirates FA Cup match with Mildenhall Town with an emphatic 4-0 victory at Team Bury, while Halstead Town were 2-1 winners at neighbours AFC Sudbury Reserves.

* For match reaction and a preview to the weekend's football, see this week's papers.