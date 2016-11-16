TUESDAY ROUND-UP: Needham Market and Newmarket Town book their places in the Suffolk Premier Cup semi-finals

Needham Market and Newmarket Town advanced to the semi-finals of the Suffolk FA Premier Cup sponsored by Omni Freight Services Ltd last night.

Reece Dobson’s 12th minute strike proved to be decisive for the Marketmen as they edged past AFC Sudbury 1-0 in an all-Ryman League Premier Division tie at Bloomfields.

While at the Ridgeons Stadium, Charlie Bowen scored in extra-time to help Newmarket get the better of Haverhill Rovers 3-2.

Rovers had twice taken the lead through goals from Ryan Geoghegan and Rory Jebb, with Jamie Thurlbourne and Deakan Napier responding for the Jockeys who won the quarter-final tie in extra-time.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, Diss Town twice came from behind to secure a share of the spoils with Stowmarket Town.

Goals from Duane Wright and Ace Howell had given the Old Gold and Blacks leads of 1-0 and 2-1, but they were denied three points as Charlie Webb and Jason Cole both found the target for the hosts.

And finally, AFC Sudbury Reserves were beaten 3-1 at home by Whitton United in the last 16 of the First Division Knockout Cup.