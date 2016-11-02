TUESDAY ROUND-UP: Diss claim bragging rights after derby win against Stowmarket, while Mildenhall hit Thetford for six

Diss Town brushed aside local rivals Stowmarket Town 3-0 in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup second round last night.

Jason Armes put the Tangerines in front towards the end of the first half, before Joe Manning doubled their lead just shy of the hour mark.

Stowmarket were reduced to 10 men after Taylor Hastings was shown a straight red card for a foul in the penalty area, with Shaun Hunsdon converting the spot kick to complete a 3-0 win for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders Mildenhall Town cruised into the third round with a 6-0 thrashing over Thetford Town.

Haverhill Rovers and Team Bury also put their names in the hat for the third round after both winning penalty shootouts last night.

Rovers were 4-3 winners on penalties at Saffron Walden Town, after the match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, while Team Bury won by the same scoreline on penalties after their home clash with Godmanchester Rovers finished goalless in normal time.

Ely City were beaten 3-0 at home by Downham Town, while AFC Sudbury Reserves knocked out Long Melford with a 3-1 win at The Wardale Williams Stadium.

In Ryman League Division One North, a 90th minute goal from Jordan Gent rescued a point for Soham Town Rangers against Waltham Abbey last night.

Darelle Russell put Abbey in front on 59 minutes, just a minute after they had been reduced to 10 men when Rimmel Daniel received a red card.

Robbie Mason was sent off for Soham in the 69th minute to level the teams up, before Gent grabbed a late equaliser to ensure the points were shared.