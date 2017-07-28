Top scorer’s stay pleases Fram boss

Framlingham Town’s impressive debut campaign in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division was very much a team effort, writes Liam Apicella.

Mel Aldis’ men wasted little time in settling in to their new surroundings, before eventually finishing in a credible seventh position.

However, while every player played their part, Danny Smith in particular stood out, scoring 23 league goals — only two players had better tallies.

And the clinical frontman will once again be turning out at Badingham Road during 2017/18, much to the delight of his manager.

“Danny is a key player for us. His goal return is more impressive when you consider he played wide for us at times last season,” said Aldis.

“He is a local lad and he is great to have around the place.

“He is still only a youngster himself, but a lot of the players look up to him. He sets a good example.

“Danny is always the first player out at training, firing the ball into an empty net.

“He has an infectious personality and when other players see that he has stayed with us, it makes them want to stay put as well.”

After hosting Wadham Lodge in the Emirates FA Cup on August 5, Smith and his team-mates will begin their league campaign at home to Braintree Town Reserves a week later (3pm).

The Castlemen are without a game on Boxing Day, with Team Bury set to be their visitors on December 30.

And their second season at Step Six will finish with a home encounter against Essex-based Little Oakley.