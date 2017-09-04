TNL TRANSFER NEWS: Severy joins Debenham

Debenham LC have completed the signing of Jack Severy.

The attacker was Ipswich Wanderers’ leading goalscorer in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last season, finding the net 13 times from his 36 appearances.

Severy scored one further goal in six outings for Wanderers this term, but he has now joined up with Mark Benterman’s Hornets.

Speaking about the new addition, Benterman’s assistant — Leon Moore — said: “We signed Jack as he is a strong, powerful winger who can also play as a striker.

“His left foot is like a wand and the experience he can offer is immense.

“He has been there, done it and got the t-shirt in local football.

“He is a great addition to the group and we hope he enjoys his time with Debenham.

Meanwhile, Severy, who made his debut as a substitute during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Norwich United Reserves, added: “Debenham is a good club that is moving in the right direction.

“Personally I needed a fresh start to get back to enjoying football. We’ve got some great personalities within this squad.”