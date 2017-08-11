TNL LEAGUE: Former Premier League defender Titus Bramble signs for Stowmarket Town

Stowmarket Town have pulled off a major transfer coup by signing former Ipswich Town, Newcastle United, Wigan and Sunderland defender Titus Bramble.

The club announced the signing last night, after the Bury Free Press exclusively revealed the former Premier League and England Under-21 had been training with the club on last week's back page.

The 35-year-old will assume a player-coach role at the newly-promoted Premier Division club, who had already made a host of eye-catching big name signings for Step Five level, including prizing higher-league Bury Town's 2016/17 top goalscorer, Josh Mayhew, away from their neighbours.

Bramble last played competitively at the end of the 2012/13 season at then Premier League Sunderland, who released him with s number of other players.

He had a trial with home club Ipswich Town that summer, but was not offered a contract. He is understood to have since been working in the club's academy in a coaching capacity and was clearly keen to continue that at the Old Gold and Blacks, where his friend Lee Norfolk is already a first-team coach.

Bramble, who commanded a £6million transfer fee in 2002, when moving from Ipswich to Newcastle under Sir Bobby Robson's tenure, is in line to make his debut for Stowmarket when they travel to Felixstowe & Walton United tomorrow for their first Premier Division match in more than a decade.