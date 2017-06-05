Title-winning Stowmarket Town coach Moore appointed assistant manager at Debenham LC

Debenham LC have confirmed the appointment of Leon Moore as their new assistant manager.

Moore was first team coach at Stowmarket Town last season and helped guide Debenham’s local rivals to the Thurlow Nunn League First Division title.

After his recent departure from Greens Meadow, Moore has now linked up with the Hornets and will be Debenham boss Mark Benterman’s number two next season.

Benterman replaced Ben Murphy in the hot seat at Friends Meadow in January and guided the Suffolk side to a 12th-place finish in the First Division, after picking up 26 points from their final 13 league games.

