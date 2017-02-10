Time to take cup seriously as Diss enter the last eight

With just two matches separating his side from a date at Carrow Road, Diss Town manager Ross Potter has conceded the Norfolk FA Senior Cup has now taken on extra significance.

At the start of the campaign, Potter made no secret that his number one task centred around guiding The Tangerines back into the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

However, wins over Bradenham Wanderers and Downham Town have secured Diss a place in tomorrow afternoon’s quarter-finals, with higher-league Fakenham Town the visitors to Brewers Green Lane (3pm).

And, with a chance to run out at the home of Norwich City on the horizon, Potter has revealed that he is prepared to juggle the demands of league and cup football.

“The way I have always seen it, in the early rounds of cup competitions the league is very much priority,” said Potter, whose team’s match at Leiston Reserves was postponed last weekend.

“I would not risk a player who was carrying a knock during those matches.

“But once you get into the last eight, you have to start taking it seriously.

“Last year all we did was prioritise the league and that was probably to our cost — we lost a lot of momentum a times.

“Fakenham will be tough, but if we can get through it, then we have a great chance.

“With Dereham Town being knocked out and King’s Lynn playing Wroxham, the competition is wide open.”

If Diss are to reach the semi-finals, it will have to been done without six first-team players.

Sam Bryant and Adam Burroughs are still carrying injuries, while midfielder Jason Armes is suspended.

Meanwhile, Thomas Amis, Mark Appleton and Ben Norton-Hugman are all cup-tied.

On a more positive note, Potter has swooped to cover some of those absences with the addition of three players.

Joe Boulter has signed from Team Bury, while RAF members George Worthy and Hayden Pain are stationed nearby and have agreed terms.