THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: Team Bury manager steps down

First Division outfit Team Bury are on the hunt for a new manager after Guy Hayes announced he has stepped down from the role.

Hayes, who has previously coached academy teams at professional sides Ipswich Town, Norwich City and Peterborough United, joined Bury Town's feeder side in the summer of 2016.

He led the side to a 17th place finish in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division last season (5th from bottom), compared to 18th (2nd from bottom) the previous campaign, while also fulfilling the obligation of developing the likes of Joe Whight, Ryan Jolland, Yoe Yaxley and Tommy Robinson for the Bury Town first team.

Hayes leave Team Bury, who play their home matches at Ram Meadow, third-from-bottom in the league standings with three wins from 14 matches.

Announcing his departure after Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Downham Town, their third in a row, he tweeted: "After two enjoyable seasons,I have stepped down from Team Bury.

"Hope I had a positive effect on the players I worked with like many did on me."