THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: New Cornard United bosses bring four news signings in with more to follow

Cornard United's new joint managers have wasted no time in beefing up the Thurlow Nunn League First Division's basement boys, confirming four early additions with more set to follow.

Ryan Lines and Liam Aves were only announced as the successors to Chris Tracey and Jack Wignall on Monday but have already signed up a quartet of new players to a depleted squad, ahead of Saturday's home game with Swaffham Town (3pm).

Attacking midfielder or forward Aaron Donaldson was with Aves at Halstead Town Reserves, while left-sided central midfielder Jamie Moore will be dual registered from parent Bostik League club Witham Town.

No-nonsense midfielder Ryan Malin includes Heybridge Swifts and Stanway Rovers Reserves among his previous clubs and has previously played with Aves, while defender Lee Kidger was part of Lines' double-winning Stanway Rovers Reserves side last season.

Aves left coaching Halstead Town Reserves to link up with Lines at Cornard, with the pair, at 31 and 27 respectively, the youngest management team in the league.

On their quick transfer business, Aves said: "To be honest, at the moment it is very much a case of seeing what is available.

Liam Aves, who has left Halstead Town Reserves to take over Cornard United with friend Ryan Lines Picture: Contributed

"Obviously the team are bottom of the league with a point, so we thought we needed to bring in a couple of players.

"The squad is pretty depleted. At the last game they only had 12 players available, so we needed to add a few bodies.

"Me and Ryan got the feelers out pretty quickly, and when we first took the job we had a few people in mind."

But he added: "Although we have made signings we got the Cornard boys there and a training last night we were really impressed - you would not know they were bottom of the league.

"We want to give the boys a chance."