THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: Moore takes charge of Debenham

Leon Moore has stepped up to fill the managerial vacancy at Thurlow Nunn League First Division side Debenham LC.

Former Stowmarket Town coach Moore joined the club in the summer as the assistant to Mark Benterman, who recently departed Friends Meadow to become manager of higher-league Ipswich Wanderers.

Moore was placed in interim charge for the two FA Vase clashes with Great Yarmouth, from which Debenham ran out 2-0 winners in last night’s replay.

And following that victory, his permanent appointment has been confirmed.

Chairman Steve Sherwood said: “We as a committee and as a club did not have to look far to appoint an excellent man for the role as manager.

“Leon has a wealth of experience and brings a continuity of quality to leading the Hornets forward.

“He has been a major force in establishing a side that wants to play for each other and to a high standard, as our results have shown, including an impressive win in the FA Vase.

“We feel Leon has all the character and capabilities to achieve what this club wants.

“We continue to support the best team we can at Debenham, within our budget, to provide local people with quality football and Leon is the figurehead in his personal outlook, standards and ambition for all Hornets in this regard.”

