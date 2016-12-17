Thorpe on target late on to send Framlingham third

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Downham Town 0

Framlingham Town 1

Framlingham’s impressive rise following their promotion last season continued thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Cyrus Thorpe on Saturday.

To all intents and purposes, it seemed that Mel Aldis’ side and hosting Downham were going to share the spoils at the Memorial Field.

But Thorpe struck in the second minute of time added on to send the Castlemen up to third.

Framlingham twice called home goalkeeper Joseph Clements into action within the opening 20 minutes, as Ryan Noy and Danny Smith were both thwarted.

The second half became an end-to-end affair, with Framlingham goalkeeper Gary Rose showing good reactions on more than one occasion, while Noy and Simon Poacher went close for the away team.

The winning goal did eventually come, albeit in controversial circumstances.

A cross from Poacher was headed on by Matt Aldis, leaving Thopre and Downham stopper Clements to contest the high ball.

The two players collided and the ball ended up in the net with both sides appealing for a foul, but the goal stood to move Framlingham into the final promotion place.

n Framlingham return to home comforts tomorrow when 13th-placed Cornard United will be the visitors to Badingham Road.

n It is now four First Division games in a row without a victory for Debenham LC, who were beaten 3-2 at home by Dereham Reserves — a side that headed into the fixture without a win to their name all season.

On the scoresheet for the Hornets was Paris Tuwizana, who has now scored in each of his last four appearances, and centre-forward Matt Dixon.

Debenham’s cause was not helped by the red card that was given to substitute Tom Fenner.

Ben Murphy’s fourth-from-bottom outfit have the chance to end their negative run tomorrow, when they travel to AFC Sudbury Reserves (3pm).

Sudbury’s second string are 14th, five points better off than Debenham.