Things looking up for Diss after whirlwind summer

After a summer dominated by uncertainty and upheaval, new Diss Town manager Jason Cook believes the club can now start to look forward with some positivity.

Cook’s appointment was made last week, coming on the back of Paul Bugg’s decision to resign just 42 days after he had taken charge of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division outfit.

Cook has inherited a side decimated by departures, with only one player — Charlie Webb — from last season’s squad having agreed to stay put prior to the new boss’ arrival.

However, following Saturday’s 3-1 pre-season friendly loss at home to Saffron Walden — Cook’s first game in charge — the former Haughley United chief was pleasantly surprised by the performance.

“I had 48 hours to get a squad together for the Walden game, which was not ideal,” said Cook, whose side take on Felixstowe Harpers United at home tomorrow (3pm).

“Walden play at a higher level than us (Thurlow Nunn Premier), but the lads did not disgrace themselves.

“It was a very good performance, especially when most of them had never played together before.

“The short time frame between my appointment and the match was a little bit daunting, but there were a lot of positives.”

The rebuilding process has started in the wake of the weekend’s outing, with a number of players set to put pen to paper.

They include Stephen Vincent and Ryan Beeston, both of whom have previously worked under Cook’s manager at Step Seven with Haughley.

Cook, though, has no doubts regarding their ability to make the step up.

“They could have stepped up a number of times, but they have shown great loyalty towards me,” he added.

“In truth, they probably should have stepped up sooner, but now it is our gain.”