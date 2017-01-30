Thetford Town fold reserves due to lack of players

Thetford Town’s reserves team has folded and been withdrawn from the Almary Green Anglian Combination League due to being unable to field 11 players.

The club’s chairman Nigel Armes made the decision at the end of last week, citing a lack of player availability as the main reason behind the move.

“It really hurts me that we had to pull the team out of the league,” Armes said.

“It was simply because of a lack of player commitment. It will be reviewed at the end of the season.

“I want to see a reserves side giving local lads the opportunity to play football, but we need a manager to come in and run the team in a professional manner and work with Danny White and Jay Dennis, who are doing an excellent job with the first team.”

Thetford Town Reserves were 10th in Division Five South of the Almary Green Anglian Combination League, winning five, drawing two and losing seven of their 14 league fixtures.

The team were deducted one point at the end of November after cancelling their scheduled game away at Poringland Wanderers Reserves on November 19.

The news will come as a blow to the Brecklanders, who away from their reserves folding are enjoying one of their best seasons for quite some time.

Thetford’s first team, who play in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, are on course for their highest league finish in almost 30 years.

Managed by Danny White, the team are currently eighth in the Premier Division and have made an unbeaten start to 2017, winning all three of their completed league games.

