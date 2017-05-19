Taylor-Holt is the Bacton hero in cup final victory

SUFFOLK FA JUNIOR CUP FINAL

Bacton United 89 3

Oulton Broad 2

Warren Taylor-Holt scored an extra-time winner as Bacton United 89 deservedly lifted the Suffolk FA Junior Cup courtesy of a 3-2 victory over Oulton Broad.

The Touchline SIL Division One side raced into a two-goal lead at Colchester United FC, before being pegged back, with Oulton Broad equalising in the 89th minute.

But Bacton were not to be denied and Taylor-Holt, a two-time Senior Cup winner — he netted the winner in Stowmarket Town’s 2-1 victory against Grundisburgh in 2007 — kept his composure to score the crucial goal.

It was no more than Bacton, who were the better side for the majority of the 120 minutes last Tuesday, deserved, although the Lowestoft & District League Division One side pushed them all the way.

Bacton made a dream start when they went ahead after just five minutes, Callum McLuckie’s thunderous drive from more than 25 yards striking the underside of the crossbar and Sean Caley reacted quickest to head home the rebound.

They doubled their advantage in the 24th minute, James Claydon sending a curling cross from the right behind the defence for Kurtis Goatham to arrive at the far post and volley home.

Oulton Broad, winners of the competition twice in the previous four seasons, got a foothold in the game after 38 minutes.

Kirk Gowing was fouled on the edge of the penalty area by Justin Alexander, and Reece Borrett stepped up to bury a low shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Oulton Broad equalised in the 89th minute, Borrett’s left-wing cross was only cleared as far as Callum Batley who turned before firing home to force extra time.

Taylor-Holt sidestepped a defender and seemed certain to score in the 96th minute, but David Attridge produced a superb save at point-blank range and then kicked the loose ball to safety.

But Taylor-Holt and Bacton were not to be denied six minutes later, the striker running in behind the defence on to Will Crocker’s well-weighted pass before opening up his body and stroking the ball beyond Attridge and inside the far post.