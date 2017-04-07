Tangerines’ winning run ceases

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Haverhill Borough 2

Diss Town 0

Promotion-hunting Haverhill Borough proved too strong for Diss when the two sides clashed on Tuesday evening.

Hosting Borough went into the clash in top form, having won 15 of their previous 16 outings, but Diss had also picked up in recent weeks with three wins in a row.

It made for an even first half at The New Croft, with Diss’ best chance falling to striker Jordan Attree, who shot straight into the hands of Borough goalkeeper Paul Walker.

But it was in the second half that Borough’s quality shone through.

They opened the scoring in the 50th minute when Ryan Swallow accurately crossed for Jarid Robson to apply the finishing touch with his head.

And eight minutes later Swallow turned scorer with a powerful effort from 30 yards out that flew into the corner of the Diss net.

The visiting Tangerines battled doggedly thereafter, but goalscoring opportunities were few and far between as Borough took a big step towards securing themselves a place in next season’s Premier Division.

n On Saturday, new signing Harry Whayman netted both Diss’ goals in the 2-0 victory at King’s Lynn Town Reserves — a game that also saw centre-forward Charlie Webb dismissed for a second bookable offence.

n Tomorrow, Ross Potter’s sixth-placed team will welcome Wisbech St Mary (13th) to Brewers Green Lane (3pm).