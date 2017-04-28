Tangerines contest eight-goal thriller with Sudbury

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE FIRST DIVISION

AFC Sudbury Reserves 4 Diss Town 4

Diss Town completed their away fixtures for the season by sharing eight goals in a draw against AFC Sudbury Reserves on Saturday.

The Tangerines twice held a two-goal lead, at 3-1 and 4-2, on the 3G surface at Sudbury’s Wardale Williams Stadium, but were pegged back in the second half.

Diss gave the ball away in midfield in the sixth minute and were punished as Ben Hunter collected the ball and moved forward to shoot low past visiting goalkeeper George MacRae to put the AFC youngsters in front.

But within 10 minutes, a brace from Angus Mackie had turned the game the way of the Tangerines.

Mackie scored twice in well under a minute, the first goal coming after Sudbury goalkeeper Curtis Child dropped the ball from a Callum Bray corner, Joe Manning and Ben Norton-Hugman then had shots blocked, before Mackie put the loose ball in from close range to make it 1-1.

Diss won the ball straight after the kick-off and played in Mackie to run and send a fierce shot from 14 yards into the roof of the net to give the visitors the lead.

In the 32nd minute, Mackie turned provider as he rolled the ball into the path of Shaun Hunsdon, and the Tangerines’ leading scorer netted his 26th goal of the campaign.

Sudbury pulled a goal back in the 38th minute when Ben Judge outpaced the Diss defence and rolled the ball home.

Just before half-time, the visitors went 4-2 ahead when Harry Whayman sent in a corner from the left for Jack Tipple to head home.

But the home side came back again, and in the 51st minute a deep cross from the right found Judge, whose header went in despite Diss goalkeeper MacRae getting his hands to the ball.

Five minutes later Sudbury equalised, as aerial pressure at a disputed free-kick ended with Toby Mitchell bundling the ball in from close range.

The Tangerines (6th) finish their season with a home game against already-promoted Coggeshall Town tomorrow (3pm). The Essex side need a win and hope Stowmarket Town lose to win the league.