Tangerines announce first four friendlies

Diss Town have announced their first four pre-season friendlies to take place later this summer.

The Tangerines, who last month appointed Paul Bugg as their new manager, following the departure of Ross Potter, are busy preparing for their third successive season in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division.

Diss will host Mulbarton at Brewers Green Lane for their first scheduled pre-season friendly on July 12 (7.30pm), before entertaining Saffron Walden Town three days later on July 15 (3pm).

The following week will see Bugg’s side host Felixstowe Harpers United on July 22 (3pm), with a trip to Attleborough pencilled in for July 25 (kick-off TBC).

Pre-season training for Diss starts at Brewers Green Lane next Thursday (6.30pm), with anyone interested in playing for the club next season welcome to attend the session.

n Diss Town are looking for a new first team physio for next season. Anyone interested should please email chairman@disstownfc.co.uk

n Diss Town will be holding their AGM at Brewers Green Lane on Tuesday night (7.30pm).

All club members are invited to attend, and additionally the club are looking for new committee members too.

Anyone interested in joining the committee and helping run the club should either attend the AGM or email chairman@disstownfc.co.uk

n Debenham LC have revealed their pre-season schedule for the summer, with six friendlies lined up before the start of next season.

The Hornets begin their pre-season with trips to Felixstowe Harpers United (July 15) and Walsham-le-Willows (July 19).

Mark Benterman’s side then entertain Long Stratton on July 22, before hosting Bacton United 89 three days later on July 25.

Debenham’s final away friendly sees them travel to Langney Wanderers, in East Sussex, on July 29, before AFC Hoxne are the visitors to Friends Meadow for their last friendly of the summer on August 1.