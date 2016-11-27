Suffolk Premier Cup and Senior Cup draws made

Leiston will face Needham Market for the second season running in the semi-finals of the Suffolk FA Premier Cup sponsored by Omni Freight Services Ltd.

Needham Market Manager Mark Morsley and his assistant, Richard Wilkins, will be aiming to avenge last season’s 1-0 loss to their Ryman League Premier Division rivals, where they have both previously managed, in the last four at AFC Sudbury.

Leiston went on to lose 3-1 in the final to Lowestoft Town, who will face Newmarket Town of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division – two steps below Lowestoft – in the other semi-final tie.

The ties will take place at neutral venues to be announced in due course.

Suffolk FA Premier Cup sponsored by Omni Freight Services Ltd Semi-Final Draw: Newmarket Town v Lowestoft Town, Needham Market v Leiston.

Ties to be held on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

* Meanwhile, The Touchline SIL Senior Division side is guaranteed at least one representative in the semi-finals of this season’s Suffolk FA Senior Cup sponsored by CNet Training.

Four of the five remaining SIL sides have been drawn against each other, with Capel Plough, who put out higher-league Stowmarket Town in the last round, enjoying home advantage against Leiston St Margarets. Achilles will travel to Bramford United.

There is one all-Thurlow Nunn League First Division tie as Woodbridge Town host Haverhill Borough.

The remaining match sees SIL champions Crane Sports face AFC Sudbury Reserves.

Suffolk FA Senior Cup sponsored by CNet Training Quarter-Final Draw: Crane Sports v AFC Sudbury Res, Capel Plough v Leiston St Margarets, Woodbridge Town v Haverhill Borough, Bramford Utd v Achilles.

Ties to be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017.