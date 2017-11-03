Strong reserve outfit get the better of Debenham

Prior to losing at Framlingham Town on Tuesday night, Debenham LC were defeated 2-1 at the hands of Norwich United Reserves at the weekend.

The travelling Hornets found themselves up against it from the start with the home team having called up a number of players that have represented their senior side in the Bostik League Division One North this term.

The hosts held a 2-0 lead at the break through Liam Jackson and Lawrence Cheese, and while Shaun Thorrold responded for Debenham in the second half, they could not find an equaliser.

Tenth-placed Debenham will look to return to winning ways swiftly on Saturday when they play host to Braintree Town Reserves (3pm).

That is followed on Tuesday evening by a trip to Cornard United, who currently sit second from bottom in the league table (7.45pm).