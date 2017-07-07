Stone signs on at Harleston

Manager Adam Gusterson is backing Harleston Town’s new striker Nathan Stone to be a ‘real pain’ for defenders next season.

The forward, who has previously played for the likes of Needham Market, Leiston, Lowestoft Town and Wroxham, scored 10 goals for Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Kirkley & Pakefield last term.

Having played against Stone on a handful occasions, Gusterson is well aware of the threat his new frontman will pose to Almary Green Anglian Combination Premier Division club in 2017/18.

“I have played against Nathan and know he is a real pain for defenders,” said the Harleston boss.

“He is quick, strong and a willing runner into the channels.

“In terms of strikers, he and (the recently-signed) Adam Burroughs are completely different animals to what we had last season.

“Nathan is determined to win things and that fits in with what we are trying to achieve.”