Six-goal Scole run riot in their home cup encounter

MUMMERY CUP

FIRST ROUND

DEADLOCK BREAKER: James Harrison scored the first of five Scole goals

Scole United 6

Loddon United 1

Having been profligate in front of goal for much of the season so far, Scole United found their shooting boots during Saturday’s home cup tie with Loddon United.

The hosts were four goals to the good by the break and despite their visitors scoring a consolation after the restart, Scole still found the net on a further two occasions.

It was James Harrison that got the ball rolling when he turned in a Dan Ryland cross in the 11th minute.

Kieran Manning was next to get his name on the scoresheet just two minutes later as he fired home a lay off from captain Ben Norton-Hugman.

While Scole have wasted chances on a number of occasions this season, the same cannot be said of Manning, who now has nine goals to his name in 2017/18.

He turned provider for Scole’s third goal of the tie, setting up Ryland to score for the first time for the senior side.

Scole were rampant by this point and the fourth goal arrived six minutes before the interval.

On this occasion it was a individual effort from winger David Coleman.

Harrison’s second goal of proceedings extended Scole’s lead further in the 76th minute, before Loddon managed to pull back a consolation.

However, the final say on the contest went the way of Scole and Chris Collins-Reed, who headed home Harrison’s left-wing cross.

Tomorrow, Scole will switch their focus back to Hadley & Ottaway Anglian Combination Division One matters when they make the trip to early leaders Sheringham (2.30pm).

Scole currently occupy eighth place with their one victory and two draws from their opening four matches.

In contrast, hosting Sheringham sit at the summit with four victories from five fixtures, scoring 20 goals in the process.

n AFC Hoxne suffered their first home defeat since their promotion to the Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division during the summer.

Benhall St Mary, who were promoted alongside Hoxne, were the side that came out on top thanks to a 2-1 victory.

It was hosting Hoxne that broke the deadlock in the second half when Robert Peake found the back of the net with a headed effort.

However, just as they did in their previous home game when drawing 3-3 with Westerfield United on August 28, Hoxne conceded two late goals to go away from the game pointless.

Tomorrow, ninth-placed Hoxne will continue their search for a first victory since the opening day of the season when they travel to Old London Road to take on Capel Plough (2.30pm).

Winless Capel are in 11th place with four draws and one loss to show from their first five fixtures of the new campaign.