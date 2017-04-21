Six-goal Framlingham maintain their positive sequence of form

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

AFC Sudbury Reserves 3

Framlingham Town 6

Framlingham kept up their free-scoring reputation on Saturday by hitting six on the road at AFC Sudbury’s second string on Saturday.

The tone was set at The Wardale Williams Stadium within the opening minute as the visiting Castlemen took the lead.

There was just 35 seconds on the clock when leading goalscorer Danny Smith showed his clinical attributes by finding the net.

However, the youthful home side were level by the 10th minute when Oliver Peters threaded a pass through to Charlie Gilbert, who subsequently got the better of Framlingham goalkeeper Gary Rose.

Sudbury then had a period of domination, but they fell behind again after a cross from Alex Bevens found Smith at the back post and he duly picked out Suffolk Under-18 player Max Willett to score.

It was 3-1 to Framlingham in the 29th minute — this time Cyrus Thorpe was the goalscorer as he looped in Charlie Smith’s cross.

Both teams continued to carve out openings, but neither added to the scoreline before the half-time whistle.

The end-to-end nature of proceedings continued after the restart, with Rose forced into making a couple of saves early on.

Yet, he could do nothing to prevent the home side from cutting the deficit to one goal when Gilbert’s effort was adjudged to have crossed the line by the officials.

Framlingham’s response was emphatic, with Jake Taylor — making a rare starting appearance — finding the net in the 77th and 79th minute to put his team 5-2 and secure the outcome.

Peters claimed his second goal of the game and a consolation for Sudbury in the 81st minute, but the final say on proceedings went the way of Framlingham and their main marksman Smith.

It was a solo run by the centre-forward, who finished the chance he created from inside the area with ease.

n Mel Aldis’ side added a further four goals on Easter Monday during a routine 4-1 home victory at the expense of Team Bury.

Smith got the ball rolling in the first half with his 22nd goal of the season in 36 appearances, before Thorpe made it 2-0 with a header.

Thomas Crichton got the visitors back into contention momentarily, but the encounter was put out of reach by further Framlingham goals from Simon Poacher and Matthew Aldis.

Those quartet of goals took Framlingham’s return for the season to 75 from their 38 fixtures — only six teams have found the net on more occasions.

n Tomorrow, Framlingham (8th) will look to extend their winning run to four matches when Dereham Town Reserves are the visitors to Badingham Road (3pm) in their penultimate game of the season. Second-from-bottom Dereham held Framlingham to a 0-0 draw in November’s reverse fixture.