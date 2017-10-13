Six-goal Castlemen up to fourth

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Needham Market Res 1

Framlingham Town 6

Framlingham Town moved up to fourth with a comprehensive victory away at Needham Market Reserves on Saturday.

The young hosts dominated much of the possession – especially during the first half, but they were up against a clinical Framlingham side that remain unbeaten in the league this term.

John Kerridge headed in for the visitors in the fourth minute, but the lively Will Wharton-Richardson rifled in from the edge of the area 10 minutes later to equalise.

The hosts played some good football while the visiting Castlemen struggled to push on until the 45th minute when good play between Danny Smith, Chris Boardley and Charlie Smith set up Kerridge for his second goal.

Two chances came and went for Kerridge to complete his hat-trick during the early exchanges of the second half.

On the hour, Framlingham made a triple substitution and this sparked them into life as Danny Smith scored in both the 70th and 71st minute.

Needham substitute George Exworth had a shot well saved at the other end before James Mayhew headed in Framlingham’s fifth goal two minutes from the end after Anthony Johnson’s header had hit the crossbar.

Cyrus Thorpe completed the scoring for Framlingham, who host AFC Sudbury Reserves tomorrow (3pm) and then welcome Cornard United to Badingham Road in the First Division Knockout Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm).